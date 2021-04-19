Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $141.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Haemonetics stock traded down $40.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

