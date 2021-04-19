Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $34,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

WY opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

