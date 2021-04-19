Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,385

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,563 ($33.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,360.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,419.11. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,023 ($26.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637 ($34.45). The firm has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.00.

In other news, insider Dame Louise Makin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

