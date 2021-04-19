Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

