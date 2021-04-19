Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.25. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,578. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

