Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

SAVE traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

