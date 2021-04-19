Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $72,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,310. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $114.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.