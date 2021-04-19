Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,838 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,993,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

