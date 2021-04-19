Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €157.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €157.55 ($185.36).

A number of research analysts have commented on HNR1 shares. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

FRA HNR1 traded up €0.95 ($1.12) on Friday, reaching €157.10 ($184.82). The stock had a trading volume of 98,169 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.35. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

