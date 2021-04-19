Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 211 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

