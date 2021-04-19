Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $812.19. 6,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $742.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

