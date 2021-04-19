Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,510 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38.

