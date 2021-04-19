Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 286,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.42. 138,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.