Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,303.74.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $2,298.90. 39,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

