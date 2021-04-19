Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 453 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 560,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.