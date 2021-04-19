Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,595,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $82.92. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,531. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

