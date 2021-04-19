Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $268.18 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00280319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00674379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,881.90 or 1.00379270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.00877379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

