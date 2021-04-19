Head-To-Head Analysis: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 8.17 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -26.29 Zynga $1.32 billion 8.65 $41.92 million ($0.06) -176.00

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 4 9 0 2.57 Zynga 1 2 15 0 2.78

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $32.04, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $11.79, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67% Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynga beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

