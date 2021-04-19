Head to Head Analysis: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Newmont and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 4 9 0 2.69 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont presently has a consensus price target of $72.91, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Theta Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $9.74 billion 5.37 $2.81 billion $1.32 49.55 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmont beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

