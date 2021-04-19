Head-To-Head Contrast: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares StoneCo and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 30.25 $203.54 million $0.70 97.53 GoodRx $388.22 million 38.52 $66.05 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StoneCo and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58 GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $52.36, indicating a potential upside of 37.28%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats GoodRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

