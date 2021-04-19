Head-To-Head Survey: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 3.20 $211.70 million $1.49 28.31 Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 19.54 $43.49 million $0.45 128.71

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59% Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ON Semiconductor and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65 Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 10 0 2.91

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $35.91, suggesting a potential downside of 14.86%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $47.63, suggesting a potential downside of 17.77%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Lattice Semiconductor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.