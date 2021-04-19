Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

