Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

