Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $726.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

