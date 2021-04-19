Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

