HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.70. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 176 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

