Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $52,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.