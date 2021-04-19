Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hilltop by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Hilltop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

