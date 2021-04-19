HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $35.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

