Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.85. 38,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

