Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:HZONU)

Horizon Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:HZONU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Horizon Acquisition Corp II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of HZONU opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36.

