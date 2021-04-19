Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Shares of HWDN stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 798.60 ($10.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 687. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 808.80 ($10.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.