HSBC Downgrades Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CKNHF opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

