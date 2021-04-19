Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

CALA opened at $2.15 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $157.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

