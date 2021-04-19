Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frank’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frank's International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $3.35 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.