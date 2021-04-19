HT Partners LLC Sells 34,112 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.4% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 723,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,440,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

