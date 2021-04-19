Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is Presima Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for about 7.2% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Presima Inc. owned about 1.33% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $54,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 198.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

