Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $338.00. 2,122,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

