Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.33. 58,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,454. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.