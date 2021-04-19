Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

