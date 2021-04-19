Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $509.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,683. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.