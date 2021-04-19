Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $30.63.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
