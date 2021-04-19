HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 585,339 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

