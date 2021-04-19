HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

