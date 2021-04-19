HYA Advisors Inc Invests $275,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 74,571 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 133,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 2,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,011. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

