HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 5,422 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 89,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,232. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.