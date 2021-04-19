HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,215. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

