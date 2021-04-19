Hyve Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $920,651.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00278980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00660636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.49 or 0.99754568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.00873496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,701,227 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

