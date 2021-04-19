Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 38.6% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

