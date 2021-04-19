ICHI (ICHI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251,522.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $22.81 or 0.00040175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $251,522.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00280620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004462 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00698667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,627.43 or 0.99724855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00880539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,277 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.